Mega tractor raffle aims to raise €50,000 for children’s hospital

A CARLOW woman who has experienced first hand the benefits of co-operative housing has joined the board of Co-operative Housing Ireland. Kim Byrne from Fruithill Manor has joined the national representative body for the co-operative housing movement in Ireland for a two-year term.

Co-operative Housing Ireland is an approved housing body (AHB) and works closely with various stakeholders in the housing sector, including local authorities, government, aspiring homeowners, tenants and developers to provide social-rented and home ownership co-operative homes across the country. Co-operative housing is defined as housing that is ‘jointly owned’ and ‘democratically controlled’.

Kim has been a member of the South Leinster Co-operative Housing Society since March 2017, when she moved into the Fruithill Manor estate in Graiguecullen and was among the first members of the South Leinster Co-operative Housing Ireland Board.

She has vast experience in co-operative housing, having been a member of one of the first-ever housing co-operatives in Carlow at Cherrymount Drive on the Tullow Road. At the time, the co-operative offered sites to buyers, and builders came in to tender for the work.

Since moving to Fruithill Manor, Kim has been very impressed with the co-operative model.

“The co-op is completely involved in Fruithill. It’s gone from strength to strength. You have a housing manager in your area and you have regular clinics every week. If you have a problem, you go to the manager and they try to address the issue.”

Kim also has experience in charity work and was the vice-chair of Angels Among Us, a charity supporting sick children based in Carlow. Fruithill Manor, a previously unfinished 74-unit development taken over by Co-operative Housing Ireland from NAMA, includes a mix of three- and two-bed semi-detached houses and was officially opened in the summer of 2017.

The estate is home to a vibrant community centre, run by Carlow Regional Youth Services, in which a wide variety of activities, including cookery and fitness classes, are held.

Commenting on her election to the board, Kim said: “I am thrilled to have been elected to the board of Co-operative Housing Ireland. The organisation is playing a really important role in providing homes to families across Ireland in the middle of the current housing crisis. Having been involved in housing co-operatives for many years, I am also a huge believer in the ethos and principles of the organisation and I look forward to seeing what I can offer as a board member.”

Since its foundation in 1973, the organisation has provided more than 5,000 homes through home ownership, shared ownership and social-rented co-operatives. Alongside its membership of local co-operatives, Co-operative Housing Ireland manages more than 2,400 homes across Ireland and provides a network of childcare services in these communities. With more than 200 units across Leinster, developments in the province include a 70-unit development, Fruithill Manor, in Graiguecullen; a 19-unit development in Enniscorthy; and an 18-unit development in Gorey.

For more information on Co-operative Housing Ireland, visit www.cooperativehousing.ie or call 01 6612877.