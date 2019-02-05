Kim co-opted onto board of national housing body

THE Carlow to Cork Tractor Club is “going all out” in 2019 to raise funds for the care of Ireland’s sick children. Over the last 15 years, the group has raised over €300,000 for the Children’s Medical and Research Foundation (CMRF) at Crumlin Hospital, but it’s not resting on its laurels.

This year, the group will hold a big raffle, with an iconic vintage Massey 135 tractor up for grabs. The tractor in its top-quality condition is a rarity. There are big plans for this raffle and it is hoped that vintage fans from across the country will buy a ticket for this very worthy cause.

“We thought after 15 years, let’s try something different, something big,” said Jimmy Dee of the tractor club. “Instead of raising €25,000 or €30,000, let’s see if we can raise €50,000. We thought ‘let’s go all out for this’.”

He added: “The tractor is an icon of the farming era of the late 1960s and early ’70s. Massey Ferguson is something that sticks in everyone’s mind, like a Morris Minor, something that young and old can relate to.”

The raffle will be officially launched along with the tractor club’s other ambitious plans for 2019 in the Arboretum in Leighlinbridge on Saturday 23 February.

The main organiser of the raffle, Brendan Byrne, said: “We have very exciting plans for this year’s tractor run and we will reveal all at our launch party. We would love to see families come out for this free event and support Crumlin Children’s Hospital in the process.”

Jimmy explained that motivation to raise funds for Crumlin came easy.

“When you visit Crumlin Children’s Hospital and see for yourself what it’s like and the great work the hospital does, there’s no doubt in your mind about doing all you can to help. We have a wonderful club of people involved and we all pay our own way on all tractor runs – no exceptions – with every cent raised going directly to Crumlin.”

Jimmy added: “Our motto is: we won’t stop until the last child leaves Crumlin.”

The launch is open to all and will include lots of fun for all the family. It begins at the Arboretum on 23 February at 2pm.