Kim co-opted onto board of national housing body

RATHOE Says No has vowed to appeal a decision allowing a Lithium-ion battery storage plant in their community to An Bord Pleanála. Last Thursday, Carlow County Council granted planning permission to Engie Development Ireland for its controversial 100mw battery energy storage facility, which will provide energy services to the national grid from Kellistown East, Carlow.

“We’re very disappointed with the decision not only to grant the development but also with the conditions which are very lenient and don’t really do anything to alleviate our concerns,” said William Rooney from the Rathoe Says No campaign.

Mr Rooney believes the community’s concerns about the fire risks and noise level that this facility might create were not adequately addressed in this decision by Carlow County Council.

“There are references to some guidelines, but they are not particularly onerous,” Mr Rooney said. “We are going to appeal the decision to An Bord Pleanála. It’s the only avenue left open to us now, so we intend to put together the appeal by the end of this month.”

It is understood that the cost of an appeal to An Bord Pleanála is €220, but the expertise of a planning consultant is recommended, which will incur significant costs for a local community group.

“This is really our last port of call, but we hope to make a very strong appeal to An Bord Pleanála, who will look at the application with a fresh set of eyes,” he said.

Mr Rooney pointed out that 22 submissions were made in response to the initial planning application by Engie Development Ireland, with an additional 16 submitted following the request for further information.

“We cannot understand why this development was granted. We had put in our submissions the concerns we have and the conditions of the grant do not alleviate any of these concerns,” said Mr Rooney.

An Bord Pleanála has 18 weeks to either overturn or agree with Carlow County Council’s planning decision, but it is understood the state planning authority is currently experiencing a large backlog.