Parking meter to be installed in Graigue

Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to get through this thing called life.

The lyrics of Let’s go crazy by Prince are being used by Carlow Arts Festival as a clarion call to all artists to submit pieces of work to this year’s festival.

Festival organisers have announced details for their annual open submission and art award, Artworks 2019.

Sponsored by Hotron, the exhibition will be launched as part of Carlow Arts Festival on Tuesday 4 June and will run at Visual until 1 September. The exhibition will also feature selected works from the Irish Museum of Modern Art (IMMA) collection.

By way of inspiration, artists have been invite to respond to lyrics taken from Prince’s song Let’s go crazy from his iconic 1984 album Purple Rain.

The open call invites artists to submit work that ‘comments on the trials of our post-truth world and the potential of collective energy’, according to the organisers.

This year’s selectors are Jo Mangan, artistic director of Carlow Arts Festival; Dennis McNulty, a visual artist and musician; and Emma Lucy O’Brien, curator at Visual, who will also curate the exhibition.

In recent years, Artworks has established two art prizes: the Hotron award for an outstanding piece of work and the Éigse prize for work by a recent graduate. Both prizes are sponsored by Hotron Ltd.

The deadline for submissions is Friday 22 February at 5pm. All work submitted must have been completed between 2017 and 2019 and must be available for sale. Film-based work may be submitted as part of the online entries, while performance work and large scale work will be considered.

Rules and conditions, plus an application form, are available at www.carlowartsfestival.com or www.visualcarlow.ie.