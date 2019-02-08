Parking meter to be installed in Graigue

MUSIC lovers in Carlow should make a red-mark calendar entry on Thursday 21 February, when a musical cabaret spectacular will be staged in the Seven Oaks Hotel.

The audience will be transported to a world of the best song and dance numbers from stage and screen by a line-up of some of Carlow’s most talented performers.

There will be a number of special guests on the night, including 2018 Carlow Rose of Tralee entrant Shauna Ray Lacey, who made such a significant impact nationwide in that role.

The initiative for this magical music event has come from Carlow Rotary Club. It will present the evening of entertainment in aid of Follaine Youth Counselling Service, which is part of Carlow Regional Youth Services.

Follaine provides a vital, confidential one-to-one counselling service for young people from 12 to 18 years to assist them in coming to terms with problems in their lives. The service offers young people support from professionals, who deal with such issues as physical and sexual abuse, problems resulting from alcohol or drug abuse, bereavement, difficulties at home or in school, anxiety and depression.

It’s the fervent hope of Carlow Rotary Club that the event will raise much-needed funds and awareness of the services provided by Follaine.

Produced by Janice de Bróithe and Tara Landers from the Slapdash Theatre, the show will be under musical director Ollie Hennessy, while Tommy McDarby will be MC.

Janice has worked with young people through her theatre company and in schools and has observed at first hand the great work done by Carlow Regional Youth Services and Follaine.

Janice commented: “It’s a cause very dear to my heart and I hope that the people of Carlow will come out and support the event.”

She gives an assurance that it will be “a wonderful night’s entertainment, full of fun and laughter”.

A raffle will be held on the night, with excellent prizes up for grabs.

Rotary will bring together some of Carlow’s finest performers along with special guests for a fantastic evening of entertainment for a very worthwhile cause. It’s hoped there is a huge turnout for this musical treat, which begins at 8pm. Tickets cost €20 and can be obtained from Rotary Club Carlow by calling Sineád on 087 904431 or by emailing rotaryclubcarlow@gmail.com.