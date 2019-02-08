Art project pays homage to Prince

PAID-for parking will be in place in Graiguecullen next week, with a meter installed and residents required to avail of parking permits. Area engineer Pat Harrington told last Thursday’s meeting that the meter was expected to arrive within the next two weeks. He stated that poles would be erected and residents would have to apply for parking permits, then the meter would be put in place.

Cllr John Cassin asked if up to the Croppy Graves, O’Reilly’s coalyard and Tony’s Takeaway would be included in the traffic plan, adding that there was huge volume of traffic in this area and something needed to be done. Cllr Cassin also asked about the cost of the parking permit and if it was per household or per vehicle.

Mr Harrington confirmed that double yellow lines would be in place in front of the craft butchers and the takeaway, but this proposal did not include as far as Ninety Eight Street. He accepted there was a “pincer” situation with traffic in the area and this plan attempted to resolve that.

“The rate for the parking permit I don’t know, but it will be per vehicle rather than household,” said Mr Harrington.