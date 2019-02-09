Threshing event remembers much-loved Mick

THE success of German retail giant Aldi is also being felt in Carlow with job opportunities across its four stores in the county – Carlow town, Graiguecullen, Tullow and Bagenalstown.

This week, Aldi announced it is seeking to recruit 20 new employees across its stores in Carlow and Kilkenny, while it expects to recruit a total of 500 new employees nationwide in the next year. Opportunities are now available for store manager, assistant store manager and store assistant positions at all of Aldi’s Carlow and Kilkenny stores.

Aldi Ireland also announced a new minimum rate of pay of €11.90 an hour, matching the living wage rate recommended by The Living Wage Technical Group. The new rate will be effective from Friday 1 February.

Aldi currently has a 10.8% share of the republic’s grocery market, while its rival Lidl holds around 10.5%, according to figures from Kantar Worldpanel. While the discounters recorded their best Christmas performance to date and outperformed their rivals in growth terms, their individual market shares are more than 10% behind SuperValu, Tesco and Dunnes Stores.

“We are seeking to recruit 20 new employees this year for our stores in Carlow and Kilkenny,” said Donald Mackay, managing director, Aldi Naas Region. “We need the very best people to join the Aldi team to help us continue to deliver the highest level of customer service and lowest grocery prices in Ireland.”