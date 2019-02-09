Threshing event remembers much-loved Mick

ORGANISERS of the Charlie Curran Memorial Run got another inexplicable sign that they are doing something right after this year’s race. The number 52 has a special resonance for the event, which celebrated its fifth anniversary recently.

Charlie Curran Snr was just 52 when he died from a heart attack in 2005. In the first year of the event, Tom Cooney won the race wearing the number 52.

The race number was actually pulled from this year’s event, as Charlie Jnr and friend Harry Ewing planned to run the route last week in memory of their late fathers.

This year, the memorial run had a mega draw for 72 participants who had sought sponsorship for the run, with a choice of prizes including a trip to the Camino or entry to the London or Berlin marathons. Carlow woman and St Abban’s AC member Noeleen Condron had been advised that her number was a lucky one after she was given a ticket with 52 on it, but little did anyone expect that it would be drawn out.

“There was a gasp in the hall when the number came out, because everyone knew the significance of it,” said Charlie Curran Jnr. “That was a sign for us, like the first year, that we were doing something good. I had taken the race number 52, so the only way that number was going to be in the race was in the draw.”