Threshing event remembers much-loved Mick

WORK on a new €12 million primary care centre in Baltinglass is expected to begin in the coming weeks. The new 18,000sq ft premises will include HSE services, an ambulance station and GP quarters, to be developed on the site of the former convent in the town.

“I very much welcome this facility and the very large investment in the community,” said cllr Edward Timmins. “It will also mean we finally develop the old convent and its grounds, which has been lying neglected for almost two decades now.”

The project will be undertaken by Remcoll Capital Ltd, which developed Carnew’s primary care centre in 2016.

