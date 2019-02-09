Work to start on €12m Baltinglass health centre

Friday, February 08, 2019

WORK on a new €12 million primary care centre in Baltinglass is expected to begin in the coming weeks. The new 18,000sq ft premises will include HSE services, an ambulance station and GP quarters, to be developed on the site of the former convent in the town.

“I very much welcome this facility and the very large investment in the community,” said cllr Edward Timmins. “It will also mean we finally develop the old convent and its grounds, which has been lying neglected for almost two decades now.”

Baltinglass councillors Vincent Blake, Tommy Cullen and Edward Timmins at the site of the new 12m Baltinglass primary care centre at the towns former convent

The project will be undertaken by Remcoll Capital Ltd, which developed Carnew’s primary care centre in 2016.

Work on Baltinglass Primary Care Centre is expected to begin in the coming weeks. As part of the project, the old convent building will be retained and refurbished.

Comments are closed.

By Suzanne Pender
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Threshing event remembers much-loved Mick

Friday, 08/02/19 - 11:53am

New jobs and pay rises at Aldi

Friday, 08/02/19 - 11:37am

Uncannily, number 52 crops up yet again

Friday, 08/02/19 - 11:36am