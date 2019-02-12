Fun community project aims to restore fairy ring on Tullow Road

WATERWAYS Ireland says the cutting down of trees on a small island in the River Barrow has had no impact on wildlife, despite local alarm.

A concerned local person who contacted The Nationalist was dismayed that trees and habitats were being destroyed on the island after recent work near Carlow Rowing Club. He said that chainsaws were being used and believes the homes of nesting birds were damaged.

The Nationalist contacted Waterways Ireland, which described what took place as “essential maintenance work to retain the full width of the navigation channel”. A spokesperson added: “This has involved trimming back and cutting down some trees on this island that were leaning out over the River Barrow on both sides. All our works are carefully managed and undertaken in consultation with our environmental section to ensure there is no impact on wildlife.”

One regular user of the Barrow who spoke to The Nationalist said that kingfishers, crows, wagtails and pigeons would be seen on and around the island. However, he believes the impact to the environment from the work is minimal.

“You go up the Barrow 200 or 300 yards and it’s teeming with wildlife,” he said. “There is far more habitat 100 metres aside from this island.”

The local man believes the work was necessary, although he understands that it may raise environmental fears. “When you have big trees, especially on a little island, the soil does not hold together, as there is siltation. Trees that grow too big tend to fall into the river and that’s why Waterways Island tends to keep them trimmed back and cut.

“Trees can fall in and do damage to boats. If it gets washed down the river, a fibreglass boat could get hit and you may end up sinking the boat.”

Recalling a leak of oil in the Barrow that was first reported by members of the public, the river user believes it’s important that members of the public come forward if they have concerns about something on the river.