Fun community project aims to restore fairy ring on Tullow Road

A VISIT to Tullow has become a much more informative and engaging experience, thanks to a new tourism map just launched in the town. The detailed map highlights 19 of the town’s attractions from an historical and cultural perspective and has been created by Tullow Tidy Towns/Develop Tullow Association (DTA) with the support of Carlow Tourism.

An impressive 20,000 A4 booklets have been produced, each containing detailed maps of Tullow’s various historical places of interest, all located within easy walking distance. The maps have been distributed to 13 locations within Tullow, including Mount Wolseley Hotel, Rathwood and Tullow Credit Union.

A digital interactive map is also available on Carlow Tourism’s website, where each of the 19 sites identified can be viewed individually, with each featuring historical information and videos on the locations. To view the map, go to carlowtourism.com/tullow-map.

Large, framed pictures of the map have also been produced and will be placed at six prominent locations in the town, including Tullow Museum and Tullow Civic Centre.

Among the 19 places featured are the Delany Museum, St Columba’s Church, the Thomas Traynor statue, the Fr Murphy statue and the Blessed Well on the Ballymurphy Road.

“The tourism map came about because of comments made by a national Tidy Towns adjudicator, who suggested that a map would be a very useful addition to the town,” explained cllr William Paton of Tullow Tidy Towns. “We took his comments on board and we applied to the local enterprise office for funding and a budget was set aside in 2017,” he added.

The group began to work on the map with the support of Eileen O’Rourke of Carlow Tourism and a Tullow map based on the template used in both Borris and Leighlinbridge was created.

DTA also worked with Nicola Mitchell of anotheravenue.com in Ballsbridge and collaborated with a number of local historians, including John Kehoe, Billy Wright, Tommy Kirwan, Christy McQuinn, John Murphy and Jim Murphy to ensure an accurate and informative map.

“It really was very much a collaborative process, as we first formulated a draft and then worked with suggestions from all involved. Mary McQuinn did an awful lot of the editing work – it really wouldn’t have happened without her,” said cllr Paton.

The tourism map was formally launched last week at the Delany Museum and is now available at outlets throughout the town.