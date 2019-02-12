Fun community project aims to restore fairy ring on Tullow Road

GLOBAL business Netwatch held its annual Employee of the Year Awards in Mount Wolseley Hotel, Tullow recently. The gala dinner serves as a thank you to all employees and their partners for their contribution to the company’s success over the past year.

The highlight of the evening is the announcement of the winners in four separate categories, as well as the overall winner of the prestigious Netwatch Employee of the Year title. This year was particularly special, as members of the new Netwatch Global Group from the USA and the UK also attended the event.

The overall theme of the evening was inspired by the words of former US president John F Kennedy: “Your future is as promising as your past is proud.”

Speaking at the awards, group CEO David Walsh Group said: “Over the years, we have had some great people working in Netwatch. I will say this, hand on heart, that every single person who has worn the Netwatch jersey over the last 16 years has contributed significantly and positively to where we are today.”

This year, the after-dinner guest speaker was Darragh Ó Sé, holder of six All-Ireland titles during a glittering football career with Kerry. Darragh imparted words of wisdom and shared his Kerry wit with the audience. When he was joined on stage for a Q&A session with Netwatch brand ambassador, Munster rugby legend Mick Galwey, it made for some engaging repartee.

The Netwatch awards night is an opportunity to recognise and honour all Netwatch employees and specifically those deemed by their peers to have gone above and beyond the call of duty. This year, history was made when Paul Potter from Tullow took home both the Long Service Award and the Customer Service Award. Paul has worked as an intervention specialist in the Netwatch Communications Hub for the past 12 years. His colleagues described him as someone who is always willing to go above and beyond the call of duty.

Andrew Nolan from Tullow took home the Best Team Player Award. Andrew’s huge passion for his work and his outstanding respect for his colleagues resulted in him receiving the most votes in this category. Rebecca Drea from Leighlinbridge took home the Best New Employee Award. Rebecca was described as someone who hit the ground running from the moment she arrived in Netwatch and who has seamlessly fitted into the Netwatch team.

The highlight of the night was the announcement of the Netwatch Employee of the Year. This year, the award went to Dannie Stone from Carlow for his great attitude towards helping people and his unyielding willingness to learn.

Reflecting on the year gone by, group CEO and co-founder David Walsh said: “This is my 17th January as the CEO of Netwatch and I don’t think I have ever gone into a new year with as much confidence and excitement about the year ahead. Our future is very promising indeed.”