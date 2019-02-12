Fun community project aims to restore fairy ring on Tullow Road

XCITEMENT, expectation, suspense … and that’s before you even face The Chaser!

Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach will bring a version of the hugely popular TV quiz show how The Chase to Carlow for the very first time for a fantastic night of entertainment on Thursday 7 March in the Seven Oaks Hotel. The show has attracted large audiences all over Ireland and is fast becoming the most popular source of fundraising for schools and clubs.

All at Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach hope the event will spark lots of interest locally and help them in their ambitious fundraising goal to buy class sets of digital devices.

The fundraising show is called The Chaser, and the Gaelcholáiste held launch night at the school last week, with past pupil and current county football player Eoghan Ruth kindly doing the honours by purchasing the first ticket and officially launching the event.

Also in attendance were the event’s main sponsors, local public representatives and Tom Shanahan from Pallas Marketing, which will provide the show on the night.

“We have been in contact with several others groups who ran The Chaser around the country with great success,” said Úna Gavin, chairperson of Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach parents’ association. “We are all looking forward to a great night on 7 March as the show is really high-tech and offers a superb night’s entertainment. The show is timed to start at 8pm and we would encourage people to come early to ensure a seat.”

“We would also like to say a particular word of thanks to our main exhibitors, An Teach Uí Bhraonáin, cllr John Cassin, Carlow Dental Centre, Tinryland Transport, Dunnes Coaches, Ace Fencing, Financial & Asset Recovery Agency, Joe Gallagher – Óstan Loch Altan, HCO Heating and Plumbing and Rath’s Londis,” said Úna.

“We would also like to thank all of those who have taken out advertising at the show.”

The way the game works is that contestants are drawn from the audience and answer seven questions with four possible answers valued at €100, €200, €300, €400, €600, €800 and €1,000.

The ones in red are milestones – contestant must choose after each question if they wish to bank the amount won or take another question. Contestants have two lifelines – ‘ask the audience’ and ‘take one’ – which will reduce the number of answers by one. Each lifeline can be used just once.

Contestants then take the amount won to face The Chaser. They start on step five, while The Chaser starts on step seven. Chaser will offer 150% of the amount won to take a step nearer, or 30% of the amount won to take a step nearer home.

Some large-screen digital advertising space is still available for the show. You can contact Úna at gccchaser@gmail.com for further information.

Tickets for The Chaser are available from any member of the fundraising committee and directly from the school and must be purchased in advance of the night. Numbers are limited and anyone wishing to attend should call 087 2368075.