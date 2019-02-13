Schools quiz promotes eco-friendly living

DID you know that there is an ancient ring fort just off the Tullow Road in Carlow town?

There’s an opportunity for local people to learn all about the ancient site, while also helping to keep it in the condition that befits our ancestors. Youngsters will also be thrilled with the idea, because there are two workshops in which they’ll make wonderful little fairy doors.

Artist/folklorist Michael Fortune, with the help of the local community arts project Take A Part Carlow, is doing a project aimed at bringing attention back to an ancient overgrown ring fort located beside The Laurels housing estate. Unfortunately, in recent years it became overgrown, dirty and was used as a venue for anti-social behaviour.

The project got underway last week with a family-friendly talk and children’s workshop as well as a big clean-up of the fairy fort.

Tomorrow, Wednesday 13 February, a workshop on making fairy doors takes place at 7.30pm, when materials will be provided for free. The following Saturday, 16 February, the final touches will be put to the doors, after which they’ll be hung on the trees! That session begins at 11am in the clubhouse of Eire Óg GFC.

For more information, contact Aileen Nolan, Take A Part Carlow co-ordinator, on 087 2292657 or Mary/Lisa on 085 1514469 or 087 6333123.