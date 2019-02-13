Fun community project aims to restore fairy ring on Tullow Road

CAR, bicycle or shank’s mare? That was the issue at the heart of Presentation de la Salle recently when the school hosted a green day of action.

The Bagenalstown school is going for its fourth green schools flag, focusing on transport and how choices impact on the environment.

“We asked students to car-pool or walk to school. We wanted to raise awareness about their choices and to think about what impact those choices would have on the environment,” teacher and green schools co-ordinator Rosemary Brennan told The Nationalist.

Part of the day of awareness was a quiz for first- and second-year students about transport, with 40 teams taking part. Special guest, Fair City actress Rachel Pilkington, who has a plant-based diet, spoke to the students about the changes she has made to her life in relation to the environment.

She got to ask fun questions about transport centred around geography, history, the environment and general knowledge. For example, did you know that it was illegal to ride a bike without a bell but perfectly legal to cycle without a helmet?

Food for thought, indeed.