Fun community project aims to restore fairy ring on Tullow Road

FROM its perfectly scaled roof, to each flawless pane of glass … all impeccably proportioned, carefully constructed and made to an exact replica of Altamont House.

This is the incredibly delicate work of Thomas Murray, who has created an extraordinary miniature model of Altamont House over an impressive five weeks, amounting to almost 150 hours of work.

Thomas, who lives in Myshall, has this week donated the model to Altamont Plant Sales, where he works, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the death of Corona North. The former owner of Altamont House and Gardens, Corona was a passionate plants woman who tended, extended and improved the gardens with devotion until her death on 14 February 1999. Altamont was then donated to the state and continues to attract thousands of visitors each year.

“It’s done to 1/48 scale from a 1890s photograph,” explained Thomas, who painstakingly matched absolutely everything to the photograph of the house for his model. “Drawing up the pattern to a perfect scale took a lot of measuring … it’s to the exact 1/48 scale.”

Thomas’s patience, persistence and a real eye for detail is clearly evident in the model. In fact, people have been so impressed that Thomas has now been commissioned to do a second model of Altamont House, which will go on permanent display in the house itself following its restoration, which is currently underway by the OPW.

Thomas has been creating miniature models since 2006, when by chance he came across a magazine on the topic in Eason’s. Thomas Murray Miniatures followed and for a number of years now Thomas has been working on building dolls houses for people, all exactly to scale.

“It is a hobby at the moment, but I also do commissions,” he explains.

Thomas is currently working on a 60-room Georgian mansion to 1/12 scale. “It’s seven foot by three-and-a-half foot and five foot in height. I’ve about 25 rooms on the model done at this stage,” he explains.

Thomas has based his Georgian mansion model on his research into some of Ireland’s great houses, including Castletown House, Leinster House, Carlton House and Chatsworth House in Derbyshire, England. “I either make a lot of the furniture myself based on furniture I’ve researched or I source it over the internet or at miniature model shows in England,” he says.

It’s clearly a labour of love for Thomas, who has even built a cabin at his home to house his models.