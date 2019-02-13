Fun community project aims to restore fairy ring on Tullow Road

THREE generations of a Carlow family will represent their county on home soil this September in the All-Ireland Ploughing Championships.

The Traceys – Johnny, his son Eamonn who is current All-Ireland and world ploughing champion and two of Eamonn’s sons, Seán and Steve – will all represent Carlow at the national event this September in Ballintrane, Fenagh. The three generations were selected following excellent performances at last week’s Co Carlow championships, which were held at the Fighting Cocks.

For Eamonn, the 2019 national event would be an extra-special one to win in his home county, as it would mark his tenth national title in a row and his 14th overall. The current champion has won the world title an impressive three times.

The county event welcomed more than 60 competitors from all areas of Carlow, including several former national and world title holders.

“It went very well and the weather held up well, too,” said Brendan Byrne from the County Carlow Ploughing Association. “We had competitors from all over the country and a good turnout of spectators, too.”

However, Brendan poignantly remarked that the day of ploughing was tinged with sadness as news of the untimely death of Bobby Moore from Knockdrumagh, Myshall spread among the ploughing fraternity. “Bobby represented Carlow in the ploughing championships a number of times and won two All-Ireland titles in the U28s in 1973 and in 1975,” explained Brendan.

“He judged, too, up until quite recently in a number of counties around Carlow and would have always attended our annual event,” he added.

The 2019 Carlow event welcomed judges from Offaly, Galway and Tipperary, who were very impressed with the skill and expertise on display.

Those selected to represent Carlow in the All-Ireland event in Fenagh were Eamonn and Johnny Tracey in the senior class; Richard Keegan in the three-furrow class; Seán Tracey in U28; Steve Tracey, U21; James Pender, single-furrow; Liam O’Reilly, hydraulic vintage; and Seamie Murphy, trailer and plough class.

Following the ploughing, prizes were presented in the Fighting Cocks lounge after refreshments were served.

PRIZEWINNERS

Senior class: 1) Eamonn Tracey; 2) Martin Kehoe; 3) Johnny Tracey; 4) Richard Keegan.

Second senior: 1) Pat Brandon; 2) Pat Furlong; 3) DJ McHugh.

U28: 1) Frank Cullen; 2) Sean Tracey; 3) John Murphy.

U21: 1) Steve Tracey.

Three-furrow standard class: 1) Billy Donnelly; 2) Tim Wickham; 3) Brian Dunne; 4) John Somers.

Horse and plough: 1) Eamonn Murphy; 2) Les Hanbidge.

Reversible U28: 1) Eric Wickham; 2) Steve Whelan; 3) Jason Caulfield.

Senior reversible: 1) Dan Donnelly; 2) Tom Donnelly; 3) Brian Ireland; 4) Garry Ireland.

Hydraulic vintage: 1) Mick Cullen; 2) Paddy Doyle; 3) Eamonn White.

Single-furrow: 1) James Pender; 2) David Livingston.

Pedestrian plough: 1) Gavan Duffy; 2) Richard Duffy; 3) Benny Usher.

Trailer plough: 1) Jim Cullen; 2) Bobby Owens; 3) Tommy Pierce.