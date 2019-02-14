Tullow Road community project gets one step closer

A TOTAL of 175 new houses are expected to be constructed in the Carlow Municipal District in 2019. A housing report issued at the meeting by director of service for housing Michael Brennan outlined the council’s housing programme for 2019.

A total of 98 houses are expected through the voluntary housing bodies, with the local authority scheduled to build 77 houses in the coming year.

Cllr Ken Murnane remarked that the houses in Willow Park contained within the 2018 programme were actually “not new but re-mentioned houses”.

“The houses on Willow Park have been on the programme every year – they’re not new,” he said.

Cllr Fintan Phelan asked for an update on the appointment of a tenant liaison officer within the council. Cllr William Paton asked for a copy of the Tusla report, which indicated the agency’s assessment that Carlow did not need a women’s refuge.

Cllr Paton also raised the issue of people living in three-bed houses who may now wish to downsize. He stated that huge resources were placed in trying to accommodate those requiring three-bed homes, yet they could be matched up with those who no longer require them.

Referring to the country’s aging population, cllr Andrea Dalton said she would like to see Co Carlow with a strategy for housing for older people, encouraging the council to be proactive on this and “be to the forefront of housing solutions”. She also encouraged greater inspections of property when a tenant leaves and before the house is re-allocated.

The long-anticipated Sleaty Road houses were also allocated this week, members were told, with the project warmly welcomed all round.

“We cannot forget that it was the former director of housing Seamus O’Connor who got this development up and running … it was all thanks to him,” said cllr John Pender.

Mr Brennan stated that the local authority was “very mindful of our aging population”, adding that the “allocation of housing near services was critical”. He confirmed that the council would seek Tusla’s report, but it was “a matter for Tusla if they wish to release it”.

Mr Brennan confirmed that “just shy of 400 properties” were inspected by the council last year, with “a target of 600 inspections this year”.

“The minimum Tusla can do is show us the report; it’s not good enough, the facts are the facts,” argued cllr John Cassin.

Cllr Ken Murnane said that the report “didn’t make sense”, adding that the council had been under the belief that funding would be available to construct a women’s refuge in Carlow and that Tusla would staff it.