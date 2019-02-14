175 council houses to be built this year

CARLOW’S two third-level colleges, IT Carlow and Carlow College, have signed a formal agreement that will see them working more closely together. The presidents of both colleges signed a ‘memorandum of agreement’ yesterday (Monday) that ‘recognises and strengthens the ongoing partnership between the two institutions and their shared interests’. The agreement specifically recognises ‘the synergy and opportunities in the applied and academic fields of the arts, humanities and social sciences’ and the significant potential benefit for learners.

The president IT Carlow, Dr Patricia Mulcahy, and the president of Carlow College, Fr Conn Ó Maoldhomhnaigh, both warmly welcomed the signing of the memorandum and said they looked forward to both institutions working together for the benefit of the region.

Fr Conn said: “With this memorandum of agreement we seek to build on our shared interests and explore the added value both our institutions bring to the higher education sector.”

Dr Mulcahy added: “This agreement builds upon existing relationships across a range of activities. We are excited about what we can achieve together.”