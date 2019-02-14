175 council houses to be built this year

PLANS for a community-led development project at Tullow Road took a positive step forward last week.

Director of services Michael Brennan announced at the recent Carlow Municipal District meeting that a shared multi-functional community hub is planed for the area to also include the development of green infrastructure for recreation/amenity.

“The report is very positive and this is a step in the right direction to creating a multi-functional hub and sport facilities for the Tullow Road,” he said. “A steering committee is in place consisting of community representatives and key agencies and we hope to have a community development officer in place shortly.”

The director then outlined that a proposal received from the Éire Óg GAA Club in respect of the lease of lands at Ashgrove (5.943 acres) is currently being considered, with a final decision expected next week.

Cllr Fintan Phelan paid tribute to the work down by the Tullow Road community but expressed his disappointment that currently there is no Tús worker in the area, a situation which he said has been allowed to continue since 4 January.

“I can contact the chief executive to address this matter urgently, but I’m still awaiting a reply … I want an answer today; maintenance in the area hasn’t been done and there is no indication of when this matter will be resolved,” said cllr Phelan.

“It’s not fair on the people of the Tullow Road and I want some kind of answer today,” he added.

Cllr Ken Murnane remarked that he had been informed by the chief executive that people had been interviewed as part of the Tús scheme and his understanding was that people would be employed shortly.

Cllr John Cassin welcomed the development on the Tullow Road Project and asked for dates on the various stages of the project. Cllr Andrea Dalton welcomed the involvement of the local community in developing the project, adding: “No-one knows better than the residents themselves.”

“A multi-sport facility is exactly what the area needs,” she added before listing off a number of sporting organisations currently without a home, including a county soccer pitch – Dolmen Celtic FC, Carlow Hockey Club and Setanta Hurling Club.

However, cllr Cassin warned that the Tullow Road residents didn’t want to be “saturated” by other clubs from across the county.

“That is not going to happen, I’m telling you that now,” he said forcibly.