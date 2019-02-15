Iconic crosses raise €3.4k for charity on St Bridget’s Day

TWO people in Carlow are currently sleeping in their vans because they haven’t got anywhere else to go, while another man is sleeping on a Carlow town footpath.

Cllr Jim Deane raised the issue at the recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District and stressed the urgency needed from the council when dealing with people who find themselves in the grip of a homeless crisis. “It’s very distressing to deal with this: when someone comes to the council in these types of cases, they should be treated as an emergency and with compassion. In this day and age to have two different individuals living in a van!” he remarked.

Cllr Deane accepted the council handled theses cases compassionately but stressed the need for quick solutions. He pointed out that some people were living in emergency accommodation long term and this was not acceptable. “A B&B or a hotel is better than a van, but still … I’m very concerned about the delays in finding people suitable homes.”

Cllr Deane also asked how many people in Carlow were in emergency accommodation over the Christmas and New Year period. He then referred to another homeless man he was aware of who was rough sleeping on a footpath.

Cllr Andrea Dalton noted the council’s strategy in relation to cold weather, in which the document advises those sleeping rough to present themselves to the St Vincent de Paul hostel. “That hostel is for men only, so I’m wondering what’s there for women who are sleeping rough,” she asked.

Housing officer Josephine Kavanagh said that in the case of women and children who present as homeless, the council had 24/7 contact details for social workers and all the various agencies involved. “Each case is taken on its own merits,” she added.

Ms Kavanagh stated that those sleeping rough had to present themselves to the local authority and engage with the services available, adding that people weren’t always willing to do this. She confirmed that six people were in emergency accommodation over the Christmas period and confirmed that HAP (the housing assistance programme) was the “exit strategy” for those in emergency accommodation.

Ms Kavanagh said that the most recent figures indicated there were “six or seven rough sleepers in Carlow” but added that a survey on rough sleepers “hadn’t been done for a while”.