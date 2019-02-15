Concern that people are sleeping rough in Carlow

THE dark and gloomy days of January are finally behind us as the dawning of 1 February heralds a new age of light.

The first day of February is also imprinted on many Irish people’s minds as St Brigid’s Day.

The youngsters over in Askea GNS make the feast day extra special every year for everyone in their school and for the parishioners who attend Mass in the local church as well as those in Bennekerry and Tinryland. And this year was no exception.

Firstly, the girls from fourth class hosted the school assembly that morning and led the celebrations with music, song and dance themed around one of Ireland’s favourite saints.

Secondly, fifth- and sixth-class pupils spent hours and hours making the beautiful traditional crosses that St Brigid is so famous for. Thirdly, the girls from sixth class demonstrated how to make the crosses during Mass the following Sunday, after which they sold them to the eager congregations. Indeed, such was the demand for the cute crucifixes that members of the local Go Léir Women’s Group and some of teacher June Farrell’s circle of friends gave them a dig out and made some extra supplies.

“I really don’t know how many crosses we made – hundreds and hundreds!” said June. “They don’t even have to try to sell them, people love buying them!”

The whole enterprise, while being creative and spiritual, is also extremely lucrative, because the girls made a very impressive €3,400!

The money will now be donated to St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen, Carlow Hospice and towards educating street children in Kenya.