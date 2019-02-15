Iconic crosses raise €3.4k for charity on St Bridget’s Day

THE ISPCA is appealing for a home for a pair of dogs named Herbert and Ellie, who were left abandoned by their former owners. ISPCA animal welfare inspector Fiona Conlon rescued the dogs from a property near Castledermot recently after a member of the public reported it to the ISPCA National Animal Cruelty Helpline that the dogs had been left behind when their owners moved away.

Herbert and Ellie are young dogs, believed to be aged four to five years of age. Herbert is a German shepherd and Ellie’s a collie.

The ISPCA has decided to rehome the two dogs together, as they have always lived side by side. They believe that to force the two apart into separate homes would be devastating for Herbert and Ellie as they are inseparable.

“These two dogs are absolutely beautiful and have great temperaments. They love the outdoors and enjoy getting out for walks,” said Fiona. “It is totally shocking to think that somebody left these two lovely dogs behind. Pet owners have a legal responsibility to care for their animals, even if they are moving house, and there is no excuse for abandoning these dogs to fend for themselves,” she added.

Anyone who could offer this duo the kind, loving home they deserve is encouraged to call the ISPCA National Animal Centre on 043 3325035 or email info@ispca.ie.

For more information, visit their website on www.ispca.ie/rehoming. The ISPCA National Animal Cruelty Helpline is 1890 515515.