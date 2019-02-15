175 council houses to be built this year

THE sentencing of a Myshall couple who pleaded guilty to a total of 60 animal welfare offences had to be adjourned on Wednesday because probation reports that were ordered by the circuit court judge in October weren’t ready. Jim Kavanagh (47) and his 49-year-old wife Jenny, both from Raheenleigh, Myshall, were due to be sentenced at Carlow Circuit Court last week by Judge James McCourt.

Prosecutor Dylan Redmond and defence barrister Coleman Cody SC informed the court that the probation reports weren’t ready, preventing Judge McCourt from proceeding with sentencing the pair. They had pleaded guilty to 30 charges each, including causing or permitting animal cruelty contrary to section 12 of the ***Animal Welfare Act*** and failing to protect the welfare of an animal contrary to section 11 of the same act. The offences took place between 14 March 2014 and 24 April 2015 at their home address.

The couple had initially faced 120 charges each, but Mr Kavanagh pleaded to 30 charges, with the remainder being taken into consideration. Mrs Kavanagh also admitted to 30 charges, with a nolle prosequi being entered against the remaining charges, meaning that the state would not be pursuing the prosecution of these 90 offences.

Mr Kavanagh’s offences related to several gelded horses and dog breeds, including Springer Spaniel, Cocker Spaniel, Bichon Frise-Maltese cross, Bichon Frise-Poodle cross, Labradoodle, German Shepherd, Yorkshire Terrier, Shih Tzu, King Charles, Pug, Golden Retriever, Cavalier King Charles, Lurcher, Maltese cross and Beagle. Ms Kavanagh’s charges related to dog breeds including Collie cross, Cocker Spaniel, King Charles, Pug, Bichon Frise, Chihuahua and Lurcher.

The sentence hearing is expected to last for most of a day and with the current sitting of Carlow Circuit Court going on until Friday 22 February, Judge McCourt said that he wanted “finality” to the case that’s been ongoing since 2015.

He then set the sentencing date for Friday 22 February at 10am.