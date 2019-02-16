Fenagh beauty salon wins major prize at Irish Wedding Awards

“A BOLT out of the blue” was how councillors reacted yesterday (Monday), when cllr Walter Lacey announced that he was bowing out of local politics after three decades. Cllr Lacey made the shock announcement at the February meeting of Carlow County Council, when standing orders were suspended for him to make his announcement.

He said that after much discussion with his family and supporters, he had made the decision not to contest the upcoming local election in May. He continued that “the time is right” for him to leave his life as a public representative behind, since he was first elected to Carlow Town Council in 1989 and Carlow County Council in 1991.

Paying tribute to his fellow councillors, staff officials and members, the Carlow town man said that he enjoyed his tenure in local politics for the past 30 years. He also thanked his wife Bernadette, who was in the chamber at the time, his daughter Rachel, his family and his supporters.

His 17 fellow councillors seemed genuinely shocked at the news of his departure before they paid glowing tributes to the man who started his political life as a Progressive Democrat and then ran successfully as an Independent councillor.

“Shocked”, “stunned” and “a bolt out of the blue” were some of the comments that his announcement evoked and glowing tributes were paid to him. “A gentleman”, “a man of integrity” and “a voice of reason” were some of the accolades paid, while his involvement with Scoil Mhuire gan Smál and the Presentation School Band were also acknowledged and praised.

Kathleen Holohan, chief executive of Carlow County Council, said that cllr Lacey would be a big loss to the council because he’s given “outstanding service to the council for the past 30 years”. She concluded that he was also highly regarded and respected among the council staff.