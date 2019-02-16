Richie parties with Larry

A NEW season of exhibitions has just been launched at the Visual arts centre and features the most comprehensive collection of renowned artist Stephen McKenna’s work that’s ever been curated.

The collection spans Stephen’s life works from 1958 right up to 2016, a year before he passed away. Although born in Britain, Stephen found his artistic and spiritual home in Bagenalstown, where he drew inspiration from the majestic River Barrow and the rolling hills of south Co Carlow. Many of the paintings’ subjects in the Visual exhibition will therefore be familiar to Carlovians, but the scope of the collection is wide, given that it covers four decades.

The exhibition has been five years in the making and is particularly poignant given that the artist passed away since it was first mooted. The new exhibition also features a collection of original watercolours by Stephen illustrating the Barrow landscape and set alongside selected quotes from poets and writers about river life.

“The paintings come from Stephen’s family and from collectors from all over the world. It’s a huge undertaking for us to do this. It’s incredible to see how his style evolved and changed over the years,” Eric Hennelly Flanagan from Visual told The Nationalist.

The selected works were decided on by Stephen and alongside this retrospective, the artist’s legacy is acknowledged through a group show by six artists who found influence in his techniques, processes and friendship, including Isabel Nolan, Stephen Loughman, Mairead O’hEocha, Eithne Jordan, Adam Bohanna and William McKeown.

The exhibition will run until 19 May.