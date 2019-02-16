Cllr Walter Lacey calls it a day after three decades in politics

THE Hair and Beauty Chalet at Cloneygath, Fenagh was recognised as the best in the business at the recent Irish Wedding Awards.

The Carlow business run by sisters Stephanie Foley and Amy Power won the hair and make-up specialist award at the prestigious event.

The chalet was nominated by happy brides who had used its service. A team of judges then assessed the chalet’s work and business.

“We were absolutely shocked, we could not believe it.” said Amy. “It was our first year to be nominated and to win it was great. It was all down to our brilliant team of girls.”

Not only do the hair and make-up experts operate in Co Carlow but right across the country to ensure brides have a perfect experience.

Amy continued: “On a morning we could have one or two on the road or a team of four or five. One of the things that keeps coming back to us is how calm we keep the people! I don’t know what they expect! We want to make everything as perfect on the morning of their wedding as possible.”

Staff of the beauty chalet attended the recent awards at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Dublin, while Amy and Stephanie’s parents Breda and Noel, who have supported their daughters since day one of their venture, also joined in the festivities.

It was an emotional occasion and one to reflect on how far the business has come.

“When Stephanie and I started eight years ago, we never would have thought how many staff we would have or how busy it was,” said Amy.

The Hair and Beauty Chalet previously won a best wedding hair and make-up award with Irish Wedding Diary in 2015.