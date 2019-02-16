Exhibition of renowned artist’s work is on display in Visual

Richie parties with Larry

Thursday, February 14, 2019

NO party is complete without Richie Kavanagh, and that’s exactly what happened in RTÉ last week as Larry Gogan bid farewell to 2FM after 40 years at the station. The legendary DJ held his final day at 2FM recently, with the station throwing an evening in his honour.

Emjoying the party in RTÉ last Thursday were Richie, Nancy and James Kavanagh with the legendary DJ Larry Gogan

Richie, his wife Nancy and son James were among the guests at Larry Gogan celebrating 40 years on 2FM Radio and had a great evening reminiscing about Larry’s decades at the station, playing Richie’s hits numerous times. But far from hanging up his DJ boots, Larry is now off to digital station RTÉ Gold for two weekend slots.

By Suzanne Pender
