Holy water venture raises vital cash for youth ministry

SCHOOL was extra-special recently for the youngsters in Kildavin, when their grandparents got to visit them in their classrooms.

Once a year, as part of Catholic Schools Week, primary schools around the country fling open their doors to welcome grannies and granddads to meet their children’s children in their school setting. More than 100 kids in Kildavin NS, coming from 68 families, were thrilled when their grandparents got to call into their classrooms, looked at their work and received handmade cards and St Brigid’s crosses.

Local curate Fr Joe Fleming marked the occasion with a few words and a blessing, while afterwards refreshments were served to the special visitors.