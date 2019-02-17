Holy water venture raises vital cash for youth ministry

MORE than €6.34m in funding has been allocated to assist the repair of regional and local roads across the county for 2019. Deputy Pat Deering this week warmly welcomed the additional funding support of €6,340,759 to assist Carlow County Council in progressing repairs to regional and local roads.

“2019 will see a further significant increase in grant funding for regional and local roads, which I’m delighted to see,” he said. “Recent extreme weather events have had a major impact on the regional and local road network and this funding will see essential maintenance and improvements carried out.

“These events, combined with the extended period of reduced funding for road maintenance following the economic downturn, have left the road network much more vulnerable to damage,” said deputy Deering. “I know this funding will greatly assist in the repairs and ensure our road network in Carlow is of the highest standard,” he concluded.

Among the areas to be tackled are restoration improvements and maintenance, safety improvement works, speed limits and drainage works. Bridges across the county, including Brooklodge Bridge, Grangewat Bridge and Knockeen Bridge have been earmarked for works in 2019.