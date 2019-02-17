  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Holy water venture raises vital cash for youth ministry

Holy water venture raises vital cash for youth ministry

Thursday, February 14, 2019

A GROUP of enterprising students have come up with a successful idea that’s been raising funds for Graiguecullen Killeshin parish youth ministry.

With the help of youth ministry co-ordinator Cathriona Kelly, the students who attend local secondary schools and who participate in the Pope John Paul II award scheme, began the recent Catholic Schools Week by travelling to St Brigid’s Well near Kildare town, where they collected water and brought it back to Graiguecullen.

Youth ministry members Katie O’Sullivan, Brian O’Sullivan, Danny Brennan, Sarah Whelan, Anna Walshe, Roksana Segiet, Lauren Walshe, Niamh White, Jodie Dooley Salter, Chloe Whelan, Maeve Holmes were among those to work on the fundraiser

Each evening during the week, they came into the parish centre to fill and label bottles, which were then sold along with a homemade prayer bookmark at parish Masses for €3.

“All proceeds go toward youth ministry in our parish,” said Cathriona. “The fund helps cover the costs of our youth retreats, summer pilgrimages, buses for youth trips and food.”

The holy water is still available from the parish centre for €3.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Back to school for grans and granddads

Thursday, 14/02/19 - 4:07pm

Council gets €6.34m for road repairs during 2019

Thursday, 14/02/19 - 4:05pm

Kids’ respite house to open this year

Thursday, 14/02/19 - 4:03pm