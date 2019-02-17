Holy water venture raises vital cash for youth ministry

A MUCH-anticipated respite house for Carlow children with disabilities is on track and due to open in 2019. Deputy Pat Deering welcomed the HSE confirmation that building work on the respite house at Castledermot Road, Tullow is almost finished, with an expected completion date for later this year.

Deputy Deering confirmed that the HSE indicated the respite house will open in 2019, with Enable Ireland managing the facility and offering a range of services to children in Carlow and Kilkenny. These services include weekend residential respite, day respite, after-school support and respite supports for unforeseen circumstances. Enable Ireland will be contacting families in the coming weeks to advise them on these services.

“The new facility will be of great benefit to children with disabilities in Carlow and Kilkenny as well as their families and carers,” said deputy Deering. “It is also hugely important that carers look after their own health and wellbeing and the new facility we will have to provide respite services in Carlow is crucial to that.”