Askea kids show their talent at games qualifier

THE romantic entanglements of a middle-aged bachelor farmer proved hilarious fodder for the Clonegal Kildavin Drama Group recently. The group held three performances of The two loves of Gabriel Foley, which had a packed Spellman Hall in stitches.

“It went great and was well received. We had full houses on each night,” said Carmel Gibson, a member of the group.

Life’s worries were left at the door as the audience enjoyed a show filled with laughter and farce, which was written by Jimmy Keary.

“The drama is left outside the hall and people can be transported to a different world,” she said. “People come to Kildavin for the show knowing we only do comedies.”

The group is always on the look-out for new talent and it recently welcomed Sinead Doyle from Clonegal into the ranks, with the newcomer performing superbly. Carmel said the drama group is open to all and she can be contacted on 087 7905344.

Mary Gibson was also warmly welcomed back into the fold for the show.

Proceeds from the production’s third night on Saturday went to the Christmas party for senior citizens of Kildavin.

A fourth performance could be in the offing, so watch this space in the coming weeks.