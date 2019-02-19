Askea kids show their talent at games qualifier

IF you think you have what it takes to be Carlow’s next Stephen King or Celia Ahern, then you might want to check out a new online writing group created by best-selling author Sharon Thompson.

Called #Indulgeinwriting, the group is designed for busy people who love writing but who may not have the time to attend writing courses or events. It doesn’t matter where in Ireland members live, as it is all done online and it features talks from well-known names in the writing industry.

Sharon, who is the author of best-selling novels The abandoned and The Healer, said: “I live in Donegal, so again, I can’t make it to a lot of writing events. This was an idea built on the need for online talks to allow everyone from all over Ireland to be able to attend and listen to experts from the writing industry. “#Indulgeinwriting writers will build their own writing life, connect with established and establishing writers, have real, sustained support from those who ‘get writing’. It is a wonderful community for links and expert advice on writing and getting published.”

Already, the first six weeks of the online writing group has been a huge success with talks from well-known literary scout Vanessa O’Loughlin of writing.ie and inkwell.ie and children’s/young adult author ER Murray. Some members have secured an agent since joining the group. With more to come, Sharon is excited to see where the group takes her emerging writers.

“I believe in the group of writers and getting to know them and to read their work has been an absolute honour.”

For more information, see indulgeinwriting.com.