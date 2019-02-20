Table quiz raises €1,000 for annual trip to Lourdes

A MAN who hasn’t shaved since his father’s funeral is going to get his eight-inch beard shaved off on the first anniversary of his death. Gerard Moorhead’s beard is so fat and fluffy that it would make any hipster proud, but he’s itching to get the whole shebang shaved off!

“I never thought I’d have half this much of a beard. I’ll be happy to see the back of it, to be honest,” laughed Ger.

His beard was just half an inch long when he attended his father’s Alex Gilbert’s funeral in Dundrum, Dublin on 23 February 2018. He hasn’t trimmed it since because he’s now going to get it shaved off to raise funds for Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, Dublin.

“We looked after him for as long as we could, but in the end he needed 24-hour care, so he went into the hospice in Harold’s Cross. They took such good care of him that I came away thinking about the respect and dignity that they showed him there,” Ger told The Nationalist.

Ger wanted to repay the kindness shown to his father by the hospice staff, so he decided to raise funds for the well-known institution. Even before he succumbs to Lynda Maher’s scissors, he’s already received €1,700 in donations. Ger was raised by his grandparents in Clonegal and is now resident in Rossmore Upper.

Ger will also get his head and beard shaved on Saturday 23 February at 4pm in Lynda Maher’s hair studio on Tullow Street, Carlow. If you’d like to support Ger, donation boxes have been left into the hair salon and in Carlow County Museum. He has sponsorship cards, too, while people may also contribute by contacting him on 087 6102879. Or you can log on to https://give.everydayhero.com/ie/head-and-beard-shave.