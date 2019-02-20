Table quiz raises €1,000 for annual trip to Lourdes

THREE members of St Abban’s Athletic Club in Crettyard racked up a combined total of 250 parkruns recently.

Noleen Condron from Ballickmoyler Road, Carlow and Una Kelly (née O’Sullivan) from Crettyard completed their 100th parkrun at an event in Vicarstown, Co Laois, while Pauline Doyle from Ballinakill, Ballickmoyler clocked up her 50th.

At a special presentation after the run, all three received bouquets of flowers, a personalised celebration cake complete with a photograph of the trio and certificates for their amazing achievements. Each woman also received a congratulations card signed and by fellow parkrun enthusiasts, friends and family members.

The three were overjoyed with the huge spread that was laid on at the old Vicarstown National School, where parkrun regulars meet each Saturday morning to register before the event and for refreshments and chat afterwards.

Una had been devastated by a breast cancer diagnosis in early February 2018. Speaking on her 100th parkrun, she said: “I started the parkruns in May 2016. After the initial shock of the cancer diagnosis and the treatment, I decided to keep up my parkruns every Saturday morning.

“It’s the one thing that really kept me going. Such is the camaraderie in the parkrun that I can’t remember ever doing it on my own. The friendships that you build up are brilliant … we laughed and we cried together along the way. I would recommend it to anyone – just get up and go.”

Una received the wonderful news last week that her cancer is gone and that she was overjoyed to be recognised along with Noeleen and Pauline. “Just put one foot in front of the other and carry on going. Life is for living.” she said.

Noleen Condron, who was thrilled with her achievement of completing 100 parkruns, said: “The first day I did the parkrun it was lashing rain and I asked myself why I would keep doing this. I’m delighted to have reached the 100th and I have volunteered in 32 parkruns, too. It really sets me up for the weekend. I’m not fast, but I start and I finish and I love it; it’s great – you just have to go.”

Pauline Doyle was equally delighted to have completed her 50th parkrun.

“The day I started, it hailed. It’s brilliant, though, to get out and meet your friends every Saturday morning. The feelgood factor from it is great. It’s for all ages and you can walk if you like; it’s up to you. It’s the friends that you make along the way. Look at Una, for example – she’s an inspiration to all,” she said.

For more information on the Vicarstown parkrun see www.parkrun.ie/vicarstown.