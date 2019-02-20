Table quiz raises €1,000 for annual trip to Lourdes

PHARMACEUTICAL giant MSD has this week applied for planning permission for a major expansion at its Carlow facility. The company’s plans for a second manufacturing facility, announced last October, will add 170 jobs to the 400-plus already employed in Carlow.

The company, which trades as Merck in the USA and Canada, submitted planning applications to Carlow County Council this week to locate this new facility on a green-field site adjacent to its existing plant. The new unit will focus on the production of vaccines and biologics and is scheduled to begin manufacturing operations in 2023.

The build will also include an expansion of warehouse and laboratory services at the site, while recruitment for the new facility has already begun. The company is also seeking permission for 190 new car parking spaces.

MSD is one of Ireland’s leading healthcare companies and currently employs around 2,000 staff across its operations in Carlow, Cork, Dublin and Tipperary. MSD Carlow opened in 2008 as the company’s first vaccines facility outside of the USA. The expansion comes on the back of increased global demand for MSD’s medicines and vaccines.

Merck’s recent success has been built on the HPV vaccine Gardasil and it also sells chickenpox vaccine Varivax, which is among the top five vaccines globally by sales.

“MSD Carlow currently employs more than 400 staff and the decision to further invest in the site is a real testament to the talent of the current Carlow team and MSD Ireland’s wider employee base,” said Yvonne O’Toole, site communications lead, MSD Ireland Carlow. “The further expansion of MSD’s footprint in Ireland comes on the back of a number of significant investments in our facilities across Ireland in 2017 and the announcement earlier this year that a new facility would be built in Dublin.

“MSD’s continued investment in Ireland is due to continued access to highly-skilled employees as well as collaborative partnerships with government and third-level institutions,” she added.