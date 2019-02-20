Inspirational trio fêted at special event after clocking up a total of 250 parkruns

THE Graiguecullen Killeshin Parish Lourdes invalid trip takes place this summer and fundraising efforts are continuing in earnest with the latest table quiz at the Thatch Bar another big success.

“It was very well supported and we raised €1,055, which is fantastic for one night,” said Ursula Hayden from the fundraising committee.

“We try to bring up to 30 invalids, which can cost in the region of €25,000, so we run table quizzes, coffee mornings, bag packing and, of course, our annual draw.”

Quizmaster on the night was Tom Farrell, while the winning team was the Hovendens from Spindlewood.

The annual draw takes place on 16 March and there will be a total of €6,000 in prizes, including four trips to Lourdes.

Tickets cost €5 and are available from local promoters as well as from the Thatch Bar and Graiguecullen Parish Centre.