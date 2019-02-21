Motorists hit with €125 clamping charge urged to appeal fine to NTA

AN ancient fairy fort on the banks of the River Burrin and at the back of The Laurels housing estate off the Tullow Road got a jolly good spring clean recently, when local people turned out in force to tackle the overgrown mess.

About 25 volunteers turned up to clean up the field where the ancient site is located, as part of a project organised by Take A Part Carlow about fairy forts.

Through the arts office at Carlow County Council and Take A Part Carlow, folklorist Michael Fortune is working with the local community to gather stories about fairy forts and to pass on these important legends. He held a story session recently telling tales about the fairy forts, which are believed to be ancient dwelling places and burial sites.

The project incorporates the cleaning up of the fairy fort behind The Laurels, while youngsters in the area are also invited to create fabulous little fairy doors to hang on the trees.

“It seemed like a daunting task the group faced that morning, but the rain held off. With a bit of elbow grease, lots of community spirit and plenty of tea, the fairy fort was in great shape again,” said Aileen Nolan from the arts office. “It’s amazing what can be achieved when people come together and support one another!

“The day was a huge success, so to all the workers, thank you so much for all your help, we could not have done it without you. A special word of thanks to artist Michael Fortune for developing the project with our arts action group members,” added Aileen.

“Oh, and yes, we did ask the fairies’ permission before we entered their fort! That was very important!”