Fairy fort gets a spring clean

A JUGGLER from Carlow is about to blaze a trail this Saturday night on Ireland’s Got Talent in the hope of getting the judges all fired up!

Enrico Modonesi (34) from Dolmen Gardens, Carlow, a fire juggler and street performer, hopes his unique act will impress the judges of the popular Virgin One TV show – Louis Walsh, Denise Outen, Jason Byrne and Michelle Visage.

“It was good … yeah, I really enjoyed it,” Enrico told The Nationalist yesterday (Monday), while remaining tight-lipped about his chances of advancing to the next round of the show.

The Italian native is married to Muire (née Burke), who is originally from Palatine, Carlow and the couple have two children Tadhg (4) and two-year-old Maisie.

“I decided to do the show because Ireland gave me my wife and my two children and I wanted to give Ireland something back,” he said.

Enrico works as a part-time street performer and a part-time student teacher, as he is currently studying for his master of education degree to ultimately qualify as a post-primary teacher. He first moved to Ireland in 2009 to participate in the European Voluntary Service and he met Muire in Dublin, when they both worked in a residence for people with disabilities. The couple travelled together to Australia, then went back to Italy before last year permanently moving to Carlow.

Enrio is a fire-dancer, specialising in dancing with Poi, the art of skilfully and rhythmically swinging weights. While on the island of Ko-Samui in Thailand some years ago, he saw people dancing with fire on the beach and was mesmerised.

Enrico has been fire-dancing and performing for the last seven years and admits the skill requires lots of practice.

“I practice every day,” he said.

His passion for juggling led him to create a street juggling show called SuperModo Show, which he has performed at street festivals. In **Ireland’s Got Talent**, Enrico’s act involves him taking on the character of a superhero, where he juggles five balls, three clubs and rides a two-metre unicycle, all while juggling fire torches!

Here’s hoping his blazing skills match up with the judges’ expectations on Saturday night.