Fairy fort gets a spring clean

A LOCAL councillor urges anyone who has been clamped at the former L&N car park in Carlow town to appeal to the National Transport Authority, stressing the lack of signage means that they have a very strong case.

In recent weeks there has been huge controversy surrounding the “aggressive” clamping of vehicles at the Tullow Street car park. Scores of car owners have been clamped and forced to pay €125, many indicating that they were unaware that 24/7 clamping is in operation at the location.

Having researched the matter, cllr Andrea Dalton told last week’s meeting of Carlow County Council that she had contacted the National Transport Authority. She informed members that the Vehicles Clamping Act, which came into effect on 1 October 2017, set out very strict and stringent guidelines that govern the practice of clamping.

Having studied this act, she expressed her firm belief that signage at the former L&N car park is inadequate, with no signage at the entrance indicating that clamping is enforced.

“I think they are clearly in breach of the regulations in terms of signage. I would encourage anyone who has been clamped there to appeal their case to the NTA, who are the enforcers of this act and have an appeals system in place,” said cllr Dalton.

“If they receive a large volume of appeals, they will send someone down to examine the situation.

“I think we should not allow one premises to undermine the work we are carrying out as a local authority in promoting Carlow,” said cllr Dalton.

Agreeing, cllr Ken Murnane said there was “aggressive clamping” happening there but argued “there are 15 signs up there”, insisting “the signs are there”.

However, cllr Dalton totally refuted his suggestion that the signs were adequate, adding that under the regulations there had to be a sign at the entrance to a car park operating clamping and in this case there isn’t.

“It’s a regulation requirement to have a sign at the entrance and there is no sign at the entrance,” retorted cllr Dalton.

Cllr Paton agreed that “one individual shouldn’t be allowed to do irreparable damage to the reputation of Carlow town”. He referred to the case of a colleague of his who recently enjoyed a “lovely meal in Teach Dolmain only to return to his car and find it clamped, with a bill of €125 to release it”.

“I would appeal to the owners of the car park to please consider the damage they are doing right across Carlow town. Please rethink your strategy or at the very least improve your signage,” said cllr Paton.

Cllr Walter Lacey stated that there was now a “perceived notion that people can be clamped in all areas of Carlow town” and that it was sending out “a terrible message”.

Cllr John Cassin said there was also a perception that it was Carlow County Council which was doing the clamping, stressing that the council “does not have clampers”.

Cllr Arthur McDonald described the action as “greed of the highest order” and urged the owner to “get rid of these unscrupulous people”.

Cllr John Pender described it as “a new low, as the people of Carlow were in mourning” – the clamping of some cars belonging to those attending a recent memorial Mass for the late Fr John Cummins in Carlow cathedral.

Senior executive officer Eamonn Brophy confirmed that people were entitled to exercise their right to appeal to the NTA. He stated that the clamping of public and private car parks is regulated with very detailed conditions in relation to signage, time periods and conditions for appeal.