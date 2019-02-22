Penny’s project is ‘dead in the water’

TWENTY-SIX families received the keys of brand-new homes on Friday when housing minister Eoghan Murphy officially opened a new estate in Carlow town.

The 26 homes were built by Clúid Housing on Sleaty Street and are situated beside Carlow Town Park.

Sleaty Park View is a mix of two- and three-bed houses with energy efficient heating and an A-rated BER. The houses cost approximately €4 million to build.

“I’ve been on the housing list for nine years and I got the keys to my new home yesterday. It’s an amazing feeling,” mother-of-one Melissa Nolan told The Nationalist.

At the official opening of the new estate, housing minister Eoghan Murphy said: “It’s great to meet families getting the keys to their new homes. Clúid has done a great job here. More than 80 people are getting their ‘forever homes’ after coming off the waiting list.

“The delivery of these much-needed homes in Carlow town is a tangible example of the importance of partnerships between approved housing bodies such as Clúid Housing, Carlow County Council and a developer in getting homes built. Furthermore, the delivery of these homes demonstrates this government’s commitment to that objective.”

Kathleen Holohan, chief executive of Carlow County Council, said that Sleaty Park View is “an excellent example of the collaborative approach between Carlow County Council, Clúid Housing and the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government in delivering much-needed social housing in Carlow town. We wish them all the very best in their new homes”.

Earlier on Friday, the minister attended a sod-turning ceremony at Fr Flood Avenue in Rathvilly, where eight new houses will be built.

While minister Murphy welcomed the addition to Carlow’s housing stock, he acknowledged that the government “had more to do” in tackling the housing crisis.

“This is a five- to six-year programme. It can’t be done overnight,” he said.