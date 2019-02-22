Penny’s project is ‘dead in the water’

TRADITION and friendship continues to draw people to one particular house in Myshall. On the eve of St Brigid’s Day (1 February), locals gathered in Ballaghmore at the home of the late Tom Butler.

Myshall woman Gretta Murray made St Brigid’s crosses on the cold winter’s night and with the fire burning brightly, what better place to be! It’s an old house, but each month a group friends and locals people meet up to tell yarns, sing some songs and have a cup of tea.

The house dates back to the late 19th century and there has always been a tradition of displaying St Brigid’s crosses when it was occupied.

“St Brigid’s crosses would have been made with straw in the early years, as local people couldn’t find other materials. It was an ever-present symbol on our TV screens for years, while schools still make them,” said Tommy Murphy, who was part of the festivities.