Politicians and clergyman to sleep rough for charity

Penny’s project is ‘dead in the water’

Thursday, February 21, 2019

THE much-anticipated €70 million development of the former Penneys site at Hanover was described as “dead in the water” at last week’s council meeting.

Cllr Fergal Browne asked about the future of the much-heralded 200,000sqm shopping development in the centre of town, announced amid much fanfare two years ago. Yet to date, nothing has happened. “I presume at this stage the project is dead in the water,” remarked cllr Browne. He said he feared that even if it did go ahead, it would have “displaced existing businesses in the town centre”.

By Suzanne Pender
