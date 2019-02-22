Penny’s project is ‘dead in the water’

THE desperate plight of people being homeless and having to sleep rough will be starkly highlighted when a local church minister, several politicians and other people give up their warm beds for one night to raise awareness and funds for Focus Ireland.

Reverend Paul Maxwell, cathaoirleach Brian O’Donoghue and deputy Pat Deering will forgo the luxury of sleeping in the warmth and security of their own homes and instead will sleep under cardboard in the grounds of the Methodist Church in Carlow town for one night only.

“We’ll bed down under cardboard boxes to try to understand what it’s like to be homeless and to raise awareness and funds for Focus Ireland,” Rev Maxwell told The Nationalist. “Unfortunately, there are people who, at the height of winter, have to sleep outside in the freezing cold. We’re only doing it for one night, after which we’ll have the luxury of going back to sleep in our own beds.”

Focus Ireland works in partnership with Carlow County Council through its tenancy support and settlement services to help families and individuals who have been homeless or at risk to secure a place to call home and settle in the local community.

In Co Carlow last year, Focus Ireland provided advice and information to more than 130 people and also worked with 81 households through its tenancy support and settlement services.

Rev Maxwell is now appealing to local people, businesses, schools and sports clubs to consider taking part in this event in the grounds of the Methodist church on Friday 22 March at 8pm. To find out more information, people can email cathryn.oleary@focusireland.ie or call her on 086 6042854.