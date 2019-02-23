Council house was ‘infested with rats’

EYE-CATCHING business façades in Carlow town will get their opportunity to take a bow with the new Pride of Carlow Town Premises Awards. Carlow Town Development Forum has announced the awards, which aim to recognise local property owners who maintain a high level of visual appearance to their premises.

The Pride of Carlow Premises Awards will become a bi-annual affair, which will acknowledge excellence in shop-front premises presentation.

The inaugural competition will be adjudicated by two independent judges – JP Kennedy, managing director of TileStyle Limited, Dublin and chairman of Retail Excellence Ireland, and Carol Smyth, executive planner with Dublin City Council. Judging will take place on Tuesday 26 February, when six winners will be chosen.

Speaking about the programme, Gerry Dunne from Carlow Tutorial College and a member of Carlow Town Development Forum, expressed his delight at the new project, the first in a series of initiatives during 2019.

“We want to instil an increased sense of pride in Carlow town and encourage business owners and locals to view the town as a place worth promoting and visiting,” he said.

Winning premises will be awarded at a ceremony on Friday 1 March. At this function, Carlow Town Development Forum will launch its second project, a shop front upgrade scheme, which will be available on the core six traditional streets of Carlow town. Eligible streets for the project include Tullow Street Upper, Tullow Street Lower/Castle Street, Kennedy Avenue, Dublin Street, Potato Market and Barrack Street.