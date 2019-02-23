Awards scheme for town shop fronts

A COUNCIL tenant was forced to flee her home when an “infestation of rats” left her living in fear.

Cllr John Cassin raised the matter at last week’s meeting of Carlow County Council, pointing out that the woman was now “out of her house”.

“The housing department have said they’ve done all they can, but she’s not happy and I want to know what Carlow County Council are going to do,” stated cllr Cassin.

Cllr Fintan Phelan added his support to cllr Cassin, urging the council to “act without delay” in helping this woman.

“I, too, was contacted by this family, who are trying to deal with an infestation of rats at this property,” added cllr John Pender. “This woman was living in fear, so I think we need to support her and we have to find a resolution to this problem.”

Director of services for housing Michael Brennan stated that the local authority had carried out a “site investigation” at this property, including the use of CCTV cameras.

“One rodent was found. I certainly would not agree with the use of the word infestation,” said Mr Brennan, adding that he would “ask her to move back into the property”.