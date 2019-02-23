Volunteers make light work of Tullow Road clean-up

AN exhibition of exquisite painting by a group of inspirational artists was officially opened at the Courthouse Arts Centre, Tinahely last Saturday.

Paddy Burton, Anthony Delanthy, Ruth Fenton, Fiona Healy, Libby Hendrick, Edward Morrissey and Eoin O’Malley presented a varied collection of paintings and drawings that represent very different journeys of personal exploration following individual interests and the continuous development of techniques and skill brought about by their dedicated application.

Marking the beginning of the season of new growth, this exhibition brings together work from the seven artists with disabilities, who have been working with tutor Orla Callaghan in the services of KARE in Baltinglass and Tinahely and Ardeen Cheshire Home in Shillelagh.

The exhibition, which is titled Spring, is used not only to suggest life and growth but also bounce, resilience and an arising source, all of which are encapsulated in the approach of the artists to their work, which often sees them overcoming physical challenges and other constraints to tap into a well of creativity.

Guest speaker on the night was visual artist and facilitator Paul Bokslag.

The exhibition runs until Friday 29 March and is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 9.30am to 5pm.