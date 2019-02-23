Exquisite paintings by disabled artists on view at Courthouse Arts Centre

OPERATION trashformation took the Tullow Road by storm recently, when a whopping five tonnes-plus of rubbish was removed in a massive community clean-up.

Local volunteers, businesses, councillors and council staff undertook to remove the dumped domestic materials from a well-known open space that adjoins Carlow’s John Sweeney Park and Riverview Close.

The clean-up followed considerable debate at a recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District, where the local authority questioned spending an estimated €10,000 to clean up the area. Mayor of Carlow cllr Ken Murnane suggested a community clean-up as an alternative, with some enthusiastic volunteers taking up the challenge.

Chairperson of the local Dolmen Celtic soccer club Shane Cahill spread the word among his players and their families while encouraging them to join in and support this community effort.

“I am delighted to see so many players and supporters from our soccer club here today” he said. “This is our area; many of us grew up here on the Tullow Road and we are incredibly proud of where we live and of the great neighbours around us. We tackled this area a few years ago and did a huge clean-up and are sad to see it return to this state. Unfortunately, it is only the few uncaring locals who cause a serious dumping problem like this.”

Local contractor Barry O’Neill Plant Hire Ltd also came on board and donated the vital services of a digger and driver for the event.

“We couldn’t have managed without the support of Barry O’Neill,” said mayor Murnane.

“The sheer volume and weight of the rubbish dumped in the area is astounding and couldn’t have been removed without the help of Barry and his team. I also applaud the sincere work of Dolmen Celtic players and their families, who have turned out this morning to help,” he added.

Carlow County Council’s environmental patrol officer Pat Kehoe said it was “unbelievable” how many bottles and cans were collected that morning, all of which could have been disposed of for free.

“There was also a fine collection of mattresses, furniture, children’s clothes and the usual domestic rubbish,” he added. “We appeal to those who know who is responsible for causing this problem to talk to us here in Carlow County Council to assist us in solving this issue once and for all.

“All information provided will be treated in the strictest confidence,” said Pat.