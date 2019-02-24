Exquisite paintings by disabled artists on view at Courthouse Arts Centre

A BELOVED figure in Bagenalstown and Borris was laid to rest on Monday. Fr Pierce Murphy, former parish priest in Bagenalstown, passed away on Thursday at the Blackrock Clinic, aged 77.

Paying tribute to the popular priest who in recent years acted as a floating curate in the Borris deanery, Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin Denis Nulty said: “Fr Pierce enjoyed mixed health in the last while, but he continued to have that steely determination to do as much as he could to further the Gospel message.

“In addition to his areas of responsibility, he had a keen ecumenical interest but will be remembered especially for his wonderful gift of communicating with children. Fr Pierce was very creative, printing personal calendars and cards and even publishing books. He always stayed very close to his family and friends.”

This love of family and friends was a theme that his brother George also touched upon in his oration during the funeral Mass on Monday in Bagenalstown.

Fr Pierce was originally from Dublin, schooled in Knockbeg College and was ordained in 1966. He served as a curate in Wolverhampton for two years after his ordination before taking up duties in Clonegal in 1968.

He was a staff member in Carlow College in the 1970s, while also a diocesan adviser to local primary schools. After periods in Monastervin and Prosperous, he became a parish priest in Bagenalstown in 1996, where he served for ten years.

He was then appointed as a floating curate in the Borris deanery until his passing.

Paying tribute to Fr Pierce, Bagenalstown county councillor Arthur McDonald said: “He was quiet, pious man … he will be fondly remembered as an exceptional priest. He loved people, loved children.”

Fr Pierce’s removal and funeral were marked by very large attendances. His funeral Mass took place in St Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown on Monday, led by Bishop Nulty, with burial afterwards in St Mullins Cemetery.